Ontario watchdog investigating after robbery suspect shot by Peel police during traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after Peel Regional Police say a robbery suspect was shot by an officer during a traffic stop in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Police said in an update on Twitter that officers were called just before 7:50 p.m. to the area of Torbram Road and Williams Parkway with reports shots were fired.

Amale victim was found with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A short time later after the initial report police said officers were involved in an “incident” and that robbery suspects were being investigated.

Police said an “interaction” with police happened during a traffic stop and a suspect was then shot. Two people were reportedly taken into custody while a third was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate after the incident, police said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Police were scheduled to provide more information on the shooting Tuesday night.

More to come.

