Quebec City police respond to bomb threat at Gare du Palais train station

Quebec City police responded to a call at around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday evening regarding a bomb threat near Gare du Palais train and bus station.

Police immediately evacuated the Quebec station, directing people to clear away from the surrounding area.

According to Quebec City police spokesperson David Pelletier, a canine unit was also called on scene.

A security perimeter was quickly put in place, a measure that lasted around three hours, Pelletier said.

No arrests have been made and the case has been transfered to the major crimes unit of Quebec.

