Crime

Quebec City police respond to bomb threat at Gare du Palais train station

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 10:27 pm
Ville de Quebec city police logo is seen on a police car Friday April 8, 2011. The Canadian Press Images/.
Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police responded to a call at around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday evening regarding a bomb threat near Gare du Palais train and bus station.

Police immediately evacuated the Quebec station, directing people to clear away from the surrounding area.

Read more: Concordia bomb threat suspect appears in court

According to Quebec City police spokesperson David Pelletier, a canine unit was also called on scene.

A security perimeter was quickly put in place, a measure that lasted around three hours, Pelletier said.

No arrests have been made and the case has been transfered to the major crimes unit of Quebec.

