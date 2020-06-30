Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in Vernon, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Vernon on Tuesday afternoon, after the city received close to 10 millimetres in just a few hours.

“It was just raining like crazy,” said resident Lars Glimhagen. “I’ve never seen it like this. It was unbelievable.”

The massive downpour followed a sudden hailstorm and overwhelmed the city’s storm sewer system, leaving many homeowners and business owners scrambling to keep dry.

“The intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 97 has turned into a lake,” Glimhagen said. “The water was right up to the bumpers and the top of the wheel wells on some cars, so it was quite the sight to see.”

Storm water also found its way into yards and homes in the areas of 38 and 32 avenues.

Flooding has also prompted Polson Park to close to vehicles, and one road at 24 Avenue and 34 Street was reportedly closed as well

The City of Vernon is asking everyone to use extreme caution around waterways.