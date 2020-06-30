Brampton man charged after 2 teens sexually assaulted at beach in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 28-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been charged after two teenage girls were sexually assaulted while swimming at a beach in Innisfil, Ont., over a week ago, South Simcoe police say.

At about 5:30 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to the beach at the end of Mapleview Drive for a report of a sexual offence.

According to police, the two teens notified adults nearby about what happened immediately after the incident occurred.

Officers say people at the scene called 911 while the suspect fled in a car. The suspect subsequently surrendered to police on Sunday.

According to officers, the two teens didn’t suffer physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Phillip Mitchell, 28, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He was released with a future court date.

2:22 Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic