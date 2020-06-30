Menu

Crime

Brampton man charged after 2 teens sexually assaulted at beach in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 6:26 pm
File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser.
File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 28-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been charged after two teenage girls were sexually assaulted while swimming at a beach in Innisfil, Ont., over a week ago, South Simcoe police say.

At about 5:30 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to the beach at the end of Mapleview Drive for a report of a sexual offence.

Read more: 18-year-old charged with impaired driving, assaulting police: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

According to police, the two teens notified adults nearby about what happened immediately after the incident occurred.

Officers say people at the scene called 911 while the suspect fled in a car. The suspect subsequently surrendered to police on Sunday.

Trending Stories

According to officers, the two teens didn’t suffer physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Huronia West OPP investigating alleged arson at Clearview, Ont., home

Phillip Mitchell, 28, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He was released with a future court date.

Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic
Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic

 

