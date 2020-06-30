How you could spend Canada Day 2020 in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Annual large-scale provincial Canada Day events may not be happening this year, but Regina residents still have options when it comes to marking the occasion safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From smaller, socially-distant gatherings to wide-reaching virtual collaborations, celebrations will look a little different Wednesday.

For those who do want to venture out, the RCMP Heritage Centre, which usually hosts programming on Canada Day, decided to do so this year with precautions in place, said Justin Williams, who works with the Dewdney Avenue Mountie museum’s education, public programs and social media team, over Facebook Messenger.

The museum worked with public health to ensure activities will respect social distancing guidelines (to keep people who are not household or close contacts two metres apart), he said to allow families “to get outside and move around together.”

The centre’s mascot, Montee, will be on site with police dog Indi between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. During that time, there will be a scavenger hunt, obstacle course,chalk drawing and pre-packaged take-home crafts with BeaverTails and Mr. Spudds Pountinerie selling snacks.

With the major Regina celebrations in Wascana Park and at Government House cancelled this year, the Provincial Capital Commission is encouraging people to participate online.

“The Provincial Capital Commission and its partners are looking to create a safe, inclusive, at-home experiences to help celebrate Canada Day here in Saskatchewan,” said Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Lori Carr, in a press release.

“And what better way to do that, than by featuring some amazing local artists, each adding to our province’s shared heritage and helping tell Saskatchewan’s unique story to the world.”

The Provincial Capital Commission has compiled songs, dances, poems and spoken-word pieces on its website, showcasing Saskatchewan talent. Featured performers include: Jess Moskaluke, Hunter Brothers, The North Sound, Shawn Jobin, Davy Sage and Eliza Mary Doyle.

The website also has downloadable colouring pages, the lyrics to O-Canada, Indigenous drumming and dance and an Elder’s prayer.