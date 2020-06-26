Canada Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s what is open and closed in Regina on Canada Day.

Civic Offices: Closed

Landfill & Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.

Information Centre and RideLine: closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries:

Office: closed.

Gates: open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.

Community centres and recreation facilities remain closed to the public until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Service Regina is also closed on July 1. For urgent situations such as a water main break or sewer back up people can call 306-777-7000.

The Canada Day events that had been scheduled for July 1 have been cancelled within Wascana Park include the Western Canada’s Strongest Man competition, the Canada Day fun run and walk, live events and the fireworks.

For further information visit Regina.ca.