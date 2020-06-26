Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Canada Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 6:38 pm
The City of Regina released what's open and what's closed on July 1, with things looking a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Regina released what's open and what's closed on July 1, with things looking a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. File / Global News

Here’s what is open and closed in Regina on Canada Day.

Civic Offices: Closed

Landfill & Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Read more: What you can and can’t do in Saskatoon on Canada Day

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.

Information Centre and RideLine: closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries:

Office: closed.

Gates: open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer discusses provincial reopening plan

Story continues below advertisement

Community centres and recreation facilities remain closed to the public until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Service Regina is also closed on July 1. For urgent situations such as a water main break or sewer back up people can call 306-777-7000.

The Canada Day events that had been scheduled for July 1 have been cancelled within Wascana Park include the Western Canada’s Strongest Man competition, the Canada Day fun run and walk, live events and the fireworks.

For further information visit Regina.ca.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada DayCity of ReginaParkingHolidayRegina transitCivic CentresService ReginaInformation Centre
