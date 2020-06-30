Desiree Scott leaves pro soccer tournament to return home to Winnipeg

Desiree Scott says family always comes first, and that’s why she has made the decision to leave her National Women’s Soccer League team — the Utah Pride — to attend to a personal matter.
Scott’s announcement via social media came just hours before Utah was scheduled to play the Houston Dash in the opening round of the NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City.
In a direct message to CJOB Sports, Scott wrote: “Can’t really speak to specifics. But It is due to family matters that need me to be home. I wanted to be there but circumstances have changed and timing just sucks but family comes first. That’s all I can really say.”
