Sports

Desiree Scott leaves pro soccer tournament to return home to Winnipeg

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 3:14 pm
Canada's Desiree Scott, left, fights for the ball with England's Jodie Taylor during second half of FIFA World Cup quarter-final soccer action, in Vancouver on June 27, 2015.
Canada's Desiree Scott, left, fights for the ball with England's Jodie Taylor during second half of FIFA World Cup quarter-final soccer action, in Vancouver on June 27, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Desiree Scott says family always comes first, and that’s why she has made the decision to leave her National Women’s Soccer League team — the Utah Pride — to attend to a personal matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott’s announcement via social media came just hours before Utah was scheduled to play the Houston Dash in the opening round of the NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City.

In a direct message to CJOB Sports, Scott wrote: “Can’t really speak to specifics. But It is due to family matters that need me to be home. I wanted to be there but circumstances have changed and timing just sucks but family comes first. That’s all I can really say.”

