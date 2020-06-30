Desiree Scott leaves pro soccer tournament to return home to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Desiree Scott says family always comes first, and that’s why she has made the decision to leave her National Women’s Soccer League team — the Utah Pride — to attend to a personal matter.

This game is all I know and is beyond important to my heart. But one thing that is closer and dearer and has always come first is my family. I unfortunately will not be playing in the Challenge cup. Beyond disappointed to not step on that field today but will see you soon 💛 pic.twitter.com/C9LTt5Db0P — Desiree Scott (@MsDScott11) June 30, 2020

Scott’s announcement via social media came just hours before Utah was scheduled to play the Houston Dash in the opening round of the NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City.

In a direct message to CJOB Sports, Scott wrote: “Can’t really speak to specifics. But It is due to family matters that need me to be home. I wanted to be there but circumstances have changed and timing just sucks but family comes first. That’s all I can really say.”

