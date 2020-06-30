Coronavirus: How Alberta Health defines a ‘recovered’ case

Send this page to someone via email

As of June 29, Alberta had conducted 442,253 tests for COVID-19. Since testing began, 8,067 Albertans have tested positive for the virus and 7,354 are listed as recovered.

But what does “recovered” mean?

According to Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan, a recovered case is generally defined as:

Anyone who has passed 14 days since the specimen was collected without requiring hospitalization or additional treatment;

If a case required hospitalization, anyone who has passed 10 days following their date of discharge;

If tested, two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

When asked if a patient would still be considered “recovered” if their symptoms persist after the 14-day period, McMillan responded:

“There is no clinical evidence at this time suggesting COVID-19 symptoms continue for several months.

“We recommend that anyone with ongoing health concerns speak to their health care provider.”

As of June 29, there were 559 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 41 people requiring hospitalization — nine of whom were in intensive care units — and 154 deaths.

