Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario Crown attorneys seek to delay return to court over coronavirus fears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2020 12:23 pm
The Ontario Superior Court building is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. .
The Ontario Superior Court building is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

TORONTO — The union representing Crown attorneys in Ontario wants to delay returning to court over fears of COVID-19.

The Ontario Crown Attorneys Association is seeking an injunction to delay the province’s plans to reopen 44 courthouses starting next week.

The association alleges the province’s attorney general has not taken every precaution to protect workers in courthouses during the pandemic.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario judge does away with signature requirement due to COVID-19 fears

The union says the province has not made it mandatory to wear masks in courthouses along with other protective measures.

As a result, it’s seeking an injunction to delay the return so the issue can be dealt with by an arbitrator.

Story continues below advertisement

The attorney general’s office says it will respond later with comment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario courtsOntario courtontario courthousesOntario Crown Attorney Associationontario crown attorneys
Flyers
More weekly flyers