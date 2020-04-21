Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Jury trials won’t resume in Ontario until at least September, court says

By Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 3:51 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 3:52 pm
The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on Monday, April 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel.
The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto on Monday, April 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. Colin Perkel / The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Criminal and civil jury trials in Ontario will be on hold at least an additional three months in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Superior Court temporarily halted in-person operations in mid-March due to rising concerns over the novel coronavirus, with all criminal and civil matters suspended or adjourned until June.

But in a notice issued this week, Chief Justice Geoffrey B.

READ MORE: Criminal and family trials on hold as Ontario court takes new steps on COVID-19

Morawetz says the court will not resume jury selection and jury trials until September at the earliest.

Morawetz says the court will monitor the situation and give further direction next month.

Until then, he says, all criminal matters that had already been rescheduled for June due to COVID-19 restrictions should keep their dates.

The rescheduling of civil jury matters will be left to each region of the court.

