Manitoba to release economic, fiscal outlook Tuesday

The Manitoba government will give an update on the province’s economic and fiscal outlook Tuesday.

Premier Brian Pallister will be joined by Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding at a 1 p.m. press conference.

During a financial update in May, the government announced layoffs to the public-sector to free up money for the fight against COVID-19.

At the time, the Progressive Conservative government said it was expecting the pandemic to deliver a $5-billion hit to the province’s budget — a combination of increased health-care costs and reduced tax revenues from a slumping economy.

Today's fiscal update or whatever term the PCs use is a joke so long as they're afraid of introducing it in the house.

After the government announced Tuesday’s media briefing, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew took to Twitter to call out the planned event.

“Today’s fiscal update or whatever term the PCs use is a joke so long as they’re afraid of introducing it in the house,” he said in a tweet.

“Any fiscal document has to go through the Leg. (O)therwise it’s just a press release.”

