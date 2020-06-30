Menu

Politics

Manitoba to release economic, fiscal outlook Tuesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Finance Minister Scott Fielding will give an update on the province's fiscal and economic outlook Tuesday.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Finance Minister Scott Fielding will give an update on the province's fiscal and economic outlook Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government will give an update on the province’s economic and fiscal outlook Tuesday.

Premier Brian Pallister will be joined by Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding at a 1 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba deficit down, but health spending up
Manitoba deficit down, but health spending up

During a financial update in May, the government announced layoffs to the public-sector to free up money for the fight against COVID-19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Manitoba unions wary of provincial work-reduction proposal

At the time, the Progressive Conservative government said it was expecting the pandemic to deliver a $5-billion hit to the province’s budget — a combination of increased health-care costs and reduced tax revenues from a slumping economy.

After the government announced Tuesday’s media briefing, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew took to Twitter to call out the planned event.

“Today’s fiscal update or whatever term the PCs use is a joke so long as they’re afraid of introducing it in the house,” he said in a tweet.

“Any fiscal document has to go through the Leg. (O)therwise it’s just a press release.”

Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21
Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaBrian PallisterManitoba GovernmentCoronavirus in WinnipegScott FieldingManitoba financesFiscal Update Manitoba
