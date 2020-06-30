Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel the latest to be ticketed for public health order violations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 1:13 pm
The Windsor Hotel.
The Windsor Hotel. Michael Draven / Global News

A downtown Winnipeg hotel is the latest Manitoba business facing a fine for violating public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Windsor Hotel was issued a ticket for $2,542 as a food establishment on June 25 for violating the latest health order.

Read more: ‘You don’t want to go there’ — Winnipeg musicians frustrated by bar’s violent reputation

In April, fines were set by the province at $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses that disobeyed public health orders, including physical-distancing rules and limits on gathering sizes.

Permissible gathering sizes have increased as Manitoba moves forward with its phased approach to reopening, but the fines remain the same.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Windsor, a longtime fixture on Garry Street, joins a growing list of local establishments getting dinged for violations, which includes restaurants, patios and massage parlours throughout the province.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two more Manitoba restaurants dinged for public health violations during pandemic

Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21
Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaFinespublic health orderscoronavirus finesWindsor hotelrestaurant fines
Flyers
More weekly flyers