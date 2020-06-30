Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel the latest to be ticketed for public health order violations

Send this page to someone via email

A downtown Winnipeg hotel is the latest Manitoba business facing a fine for violating public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Windsor Hotel was issued a ticket for $2,542 as a food establishment on June 25 for violating the latest health order.

In April, fines were set by the province at $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses that disobeyed public health orders, including physical-distancing rules and limits on gathering sizes.

Permissible gathering sizes have increased as Manitoba moves forward with its phased approach to reopening, but the fines remain the same.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Windsor, a longtime fixture on Garry Street, joins a growing list of local establishments getting dinged for violations, which includes restaurants, patios and massage parlours throughout the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two more Manitoba restaurants dinged for public health violations during pandemic

1:26 Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21 Coronavirus: Manitoba to enter reopening Phase 3 on June 21