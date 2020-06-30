Want a driver’s licence? Alberta road tests reopen to the public with new COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans can once again book a driver’s exam as the province continues to ease restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to Transportation Minister Ric McIver, some 18,000 road tests were cancelled back in March.

Albertans whose road tests were cancelled due to COVID-19 were able to rebook beginning Tuesday, June 23.

Tuesday, June 30, however, marks the first day the general public is able to book new tests.

If you’re looking to take a road test, you’ll have to be patient.

Speaking to Global News Morning Calgary on Tuesday, McIver said the exams are backed up by about three and a half months.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we’ll be fighting this into the fall,” he said. “We’ve staffed up to 170 driver examiners so while it will take a few months… We’re going to work hard at it and get caught up as fast as we can.

“I know a lot of people have been waiting a long time… Now if you’ve been waiting you can get online and book.” Tweet This

McIver said there will be plenty of new procedures in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“There is social distancing and cleaning of cars and face masks and such involved to make sure that the driver and examiner can both be safe,” he explained.

Roads tests can be booked online.

If you have questions you can call the Alberta Transportation Client Support Centre at 780-427-8230 or toll-free at 310-0000, or you can email driverexaminations@gov.ab.ca.

More information is available on the Government of Alberta’s website.