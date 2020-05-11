Cancellation of Alberta road tests likely causing ‘huge backlog,’ registries worried about catch-up

Send this page to someone via email

Derek Trapp has been practicing his driving skills with his Class 7 learner’s license for more than a year. He had planned to take his Class 5 road test to become a fully-fledged driver after his 16th birthday.

However, COVID-19 restrictions came into place before he had the chance to hop behind the wheel — dashing those hopes.

“It’s like one of those things I was looking forward to when turning 16, so I was really disappointed,” Trapp said.

Along with freedom to escape being at home amid the pandemic, he says he was planning on seeking out employment this summer — which is hard enough under the circumstances.

“It would be way easier to get my first job,” he said. “I wouldn’t have to ask my parents to drive me around everywhere.”

For licensing and registry offices in Lethbridge, the backlog first became an issue when the provincial government centralized testing. For the previous 25 years, scheduling procedures and driver hiring were in the hands of individual offices. The changes took effect in March, 2019.

David Vos, director of operations at Lethbridge Vehicle Licensing & Registry, says COVID-19 simply made the issue worse.

“Back then is when the backlog had already started with road tests,” said Vos. “With the current model they have, there’s just no way for them to catch up.”

Vos says that before the government took over the model, they would see 250 to 300 tests per day in the summer months. Once Alberta took over the testing, he says they dropped to less than half that amount.

He also says wait times went from three to five days, to six to eight weeks.

“It’s also affected a lot of people that are trying to get a job and they require their Class 5 advanced license, not the GDL license,” said owner of Caparral License and Registry Chance Olsen. Tweet This

“And then of course the professional drivers that need the Class 1 license, that’s putting their jobs at risk as well.”

On the Government of Alberta website, it states tests have been suspended “while we develop procedures to safely conduct these exams during the COVID-19 response.”

Cindi Trapp, Derek’s mom, says she reached out to the government for details, and has not been given further details.

“I just… wonder what the alternative that they’re talking about really is,” she said.

Albertans who had a scheduled test that was cancelled as a result of the suspension of service will have rebooking options “once the public health emergency ends or later, at no additional charge.”

When asked how about the impact of COVID-19 on road test in the province, the Ministry of Transportation provided Global News with the following statement:

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were an average of 16,000 road tests performed every month. Alberta suspended road testing on March 20 and testing will remain suspended while we work with public health officials to develop procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and conduct road tests safely. Class 1 exams may be performed on an emergency basis.”

The Ministry did not provide a timeline for when regular testing may resume, and what the specific procedures may be put in place.

