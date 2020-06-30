Manitoba Junior Hockey League ready to roll out Phase 1 of return to play

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) has been given the green light to proceed with sanctioned summer on- and off-ice activities for players and prospects of each of the league’s 11 teams.

The league was midway through three of the four first-round series of the Turnbull Cup playoffs on March 12 when the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement and eventual cancellation of the remainder of the post-season.

Story continues below advertisement

The league has published a 15-page document that outlines all the protocols for Phase 1 involving facility operators, team leaders, coaches and players as well as families and relatives who may be coming to watch the sessions.

The MJHL has set a target date of Friday, Sept. 25 for the start of the 2020-21 regular season and says it will be revealing plans for its Phase 2 guidelines in the coming days.