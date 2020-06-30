Body of man found in Milton, Ont., intersection: Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police have closed down an intersection in Milton, Ont., after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning.

The startling discovery was made at around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Sideroad.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time, and officers are asking motorists to avoid the area as there is a large police presence at the scene.

Read more: Halton police officer suspended amid video showing altercation in Oakville

Investigators have not released any other information, such as the man’s identity or the circumstances surrounding his death.

1:52 Police investigate quadruple shooting that left 2 dead in Oakville Police investigate quadruple shooting that left 2 dead in Oakville

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement