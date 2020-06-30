Body of man found in Milton, Ont., intersection: Halton police

Halton Regional Police have closed down an intersection in Milton, Ont., after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning.
The startling discovery was made at around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Sideroad.
Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time, and officers are asking motorists to avoid the area as there is a large police presence at the scene.
Investigators have not released any other information, such as the man’s identity or the circumstances surrounding his death.
Trending Stories
Police investigate quadruple shooting that left 2 dead in Oakville
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments