Canada

Halton police officer suspended amid video showing altercation in Oakville

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 11:49 am
A video posted to social media on Saturday appears to show an officer repeatedly pushing a civilian.
A video posted to social media on Saturday appears to show an officer repeatedly pushing a civilian. Instagram / 6ixbuzztv

A Halton Regional Police officer has been suspended after a video surfaced online showing an altercation with a civilian.

Video posted on social media Saturday appears to show an officer repeatedly pushing a person and throwing their bag, even knocking the individual to the ground at one point.

Three other officers stand by and watch it all unfold, but do not appear to intervene.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident or when the video was taken.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog examining fatal officer-involved shooting of man in Mississauga

In a statement posted to Twitter around 5 p.m. Saturday, Halton police said it occurred in Oakville.

“The Halton Regional Police Service is aware of a video circulating today on social media depicting an altercation between our officers and an individual in Oakville,” the statement read.

“We recognize this video raises a number of questions. A subsequent statement will be forthcoming once we have had an opportunity to look further into this incident.”

The video has drawn plenty of reaction online.

Search for suspects following fatal Toronto shooting

“The treatment of the youth by the officer does not fit the standards of the Halton Police under any circumstances,” Oakville Mayor Rob Burton said.

“I deplore the unprofessional and undisciplined behaviour displayed in the video.”

Burton went on to say that he’s happy the chief “suspended the officer and begun an investigation.”

A Halton police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that “one officer in the video has been suspended.”

