Montreal police report second suspected arson attack at same Saint-Michel building

A commercial building in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighbourhood was the target of a second suspected arson attack within around 24 hours early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said a 911 call was made at 2:10 a.m. after a car reportedly caught fire in the garage of the building, located on Jarry Street East near Pie-IX Boulevard.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but considerable damage was reported to the building itself.

A similar incident took place around 24 hours prior on Monday morning, but that fire caused only minor damage.

The SPVM’s arson squad has taken over the investigation into both incidents. For now, police say they have not identified any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service