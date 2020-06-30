Menu

Crime

Montreal police report second suspected arson attack at same Saint-Michel building

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 8:30 am
Montreal police are investigating two suspected arsons at the same building in Saint-Michel.
Montreal police are investigating two suspected arsons at the same building in Saint-Michel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A commercial building in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighbourhood was the target of a second suspected arson attack within around 24 hours early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said a 911 call was made at 2:10 a.m. after a car reportedly caught fire in the garage of the building, located on Jarry Street East near Pie-IX Boulevard.

Read more: Montreal police investigate attempted murder in Little Burgundy

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but considerable damage was reported to the building itself.

A similar incident took place around 24 hours prior on Monday morning, but that fire caused only minor damage.

The SPVM’s arson squad has taken over the investigation into both incidents. For now, police say they have not identified any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service

