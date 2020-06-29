Montreal police arson squad investigating 2 fires deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating whether there is a link between two fires that took place early Monday morning.

The first fire happened at 1:30 a.m. in a commercial building on Fleury Street West and Meunier Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said firefighters were able to control the blaze but that there is considerable damage to the building.

In the wreck, police officers found a fuel canister, according to Brabant, prompting the investigation to be transferred to the arson squad.

Around 30 minutes later, at 2 a.m., firefighters responded to another fire in Saint-Michel.

Brabant said the fire in a commercial building on Jarry Street East and Pie-IX Boulevard was controlled quickly and there is minor damage to the structure.

According to Brabant, witnesses saw three men fleeing the scene after the fire started.

No one was injured in either incident.

Investigators will be at both scenes as of Monday morning, Brabant said.