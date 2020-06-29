Menu

Crime

Montreal police arson squad investigating 2 fires deemed suspicious

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 7:47 am
Investigators continue to analyze the scenes Monday morning.
Investigators continue to analyze the scenes Monday morning. Global News

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating whether there is a link between two fires that took place early Monday morning.

The first fire happened at 1:30 a.m. in a commercial building on Fleury Street West and Meunier Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said firefighters were able to control the blaze but that there is considerable damage to the building.

Read more: Black Montreal officers react to union’s claim there is no systemic racism in the force

In the wreck, police officers found a fuel canister, according to Brabant, prompting the investigation to be transferred to the arson squad.

Around 30 minutes later, at 2 a.m., firefighters responded to another fire in Saint-Michel.

Brabant said the fire in a commercial building on Jarry Street East and Pie-IX Boulevard was controlled quickly and there is minor damage to the structure.

Read more: Montreal police investigate attempted murder in Little Burgundy

According to Brabant, witnesses saw three men fleeing the scene after the fire started.

No one was injured in either incident.

Investigators will be at both scenes as of Monday morning, Brabant said.

