TSB investigates fire in landing gear of Air Canada plane in Montreal

A fire broke out on the landing gear of an Air Canada Jazz plane when it arrived in Montreal on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the incident, and passengers did not have to be urgently evacuated from the aircraft, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The aircraft, a Dash 8, was arriving from Ottawa when it touched down at around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning at Trudeau International Airport in Dorval.

The landing gear fire was reported as the aircraft was proceeding to its landing door.

According to a TSB spokesperson, the airport firefighters were deployed and the fire was put out “fairly quickly.”

The aircraft was then towed to the terminal landing gate for passengers to descend.

