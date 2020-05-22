Menu

Canada

67-year-old man dies after Montreal-area house fire

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 7:36 am
Montreal firefighters battle flames in a home on Lethbridge Avenue in the town of Mount Royal, Que., early on the morning of May 22, 2020.
Montreal firefighters battle flames in a home on Lethbridge Avenue in the town of Mount Royal, Que., early on the morning of May 22, 2020. TVA

A man died early Friday morning after a residential fire in the town of Mount Royal on the island of Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the 67-year-old died in hospital, while two women, aged 37 and 62, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze first broke out at 2:35 a.m. in the home on Lethbridge Avenue near Markham Road. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

Though Brabant did not suggest that arson was a suspected cause, the SPVM’s arson squad has taken over the investigation into the fire due to the death involved in the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
