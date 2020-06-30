Town of Gananoque, Ont., getting ready for sign-sational Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

If you forgot that we celebrate Canada Day later this week, you would quickly remember if you took a drive through Gananoque, Ont.

The town is draped with Canadian flag signs in preparation for the nation’s birthday. They seem to be everywhere from church yards to windows of businesses and on every block.

Gananoque Mayor Ted Lojko says the signs come courtesy of the town, the town’s council and the town’s emergency task force committee.

“We basically tried to look at how many things we could do to celebrate Canada Day on July 1st. So the signs we have been putting up for the last week,” he said, adding small, handheld Canadian flags will be going up on residents’ lawns on Wednesday.

Lojko told Global News that July 1, 2020 will be a Canada Day like no other due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying that makes it even more of a reason to add as much red and white — Canada’s national colours — to the town as possible.

“The whole virtual Canada Day thing, I mean we could do nothing, but the problem is with no fireworks, with no concert at Joel Stone park … it’s meant to bring the neighbourhood together, to make them feel that there is something that’s worthy to celebrate which is Canada Day,” the mayor said.

Nearly 1,000 signs have been handed out, the mayor says. Gananoque resident Tamara Locke received one of them and couldn’t say enough about the initiative.

“Great idea, great idea. It dresses up the town really nice and shows everyone pulling together in a time when we need people to come together,” Locke said.

“It’s a great way to be united.”

There are still signs available at the Gananoque/Thousand Islands Visitors Centre but you’ll need proof that you live in the area to get one.