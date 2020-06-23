Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Traditional Order of Canada list celebration cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2020 6:59 am
Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber, Thursday December 5, 2019 in Ottawa. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on the annual Canada Day celebration of recipients of the country's second highest award. Governor General Julie Payette would normally announce the list of Order of Canada nominees on July 1.
Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber, Thursday December 5, 2019 in Ottawa. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on the annual Canada Day celebration of recipients of the country's second highest award. Governor General Julie Payette would normally announce the list of Order of Canada nominees on July 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on the annual Canada Day celebration of recipients of the country’s second highest award.

Governor General Julie Payette would normally announce a list of new Order of Canada nominees on July 1.

READ MORE: More than half of Canadians want to keep 2-metre distancing rule, poll finds

But her office says that is impossible this year because the spring meeting of the advisory council that recommends nominees was cancelled due to the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The council, which meets twice a year in person to discuss nominations, is not scheduled to meet again until November.

Coronavirus: Toronto businesses prepare for Stage 2 reopening
Coronavirus: Toronto businesses prepare for Stage 2 reopening

In the meantime, Julie Rocheleau, a spokeswoman for Payette, says the team responsible for the administration of Canadian honours has taken advantage of the delay to develop new evaluation tools for the advisory council and to identify technology that will help process more nominations per year starting in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

In the absence of the traditional Order of Canada announcement this July 1, Rocheleau says Payette will instead shine a spotlight on lesser-known Canadians honours: decorations for bravery and meritorious service and the Sovereign Medal for volunteers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCanada DayOrder of CanadaJulie Payette
Flyers
More weekly flyers