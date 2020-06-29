Wascana Parkway speed limit drops to 50 km/h with new crosswalk in development

The speed limit on Wascana Parkway near 23 Avenue in Regina has been reduced from 70 km/h to 50 km/h in preparation for a new crosswalk.
Crews were in the area Monday installing new signage as the change came into effect.
The city plans to install a crosswalk at the intersection of Wascana Parkway and 23 Avenue in August. It will include “lights that shine down on the pedestrian to increase driver’s awareness,” according to a city-issued press release.
The change to the speed limit is required beforehand under Transportation Association of Canada guidelines
The crosswalk will be funded in part by SGI under its safety improvement initiative.
The city said in the press release that it is prioritizing health and safety and working closely with crews “to ensure pandemic protocols are in place.”
