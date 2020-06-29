Menu

Canada

Wascana Parkway speed limit drops to 50 km/h with new crosswalk in development

By Roberta Bell Global News
Effective Monday, the speed limit on Wascana Parkway near 23 Avenue is 50 km/h. .
Effective Monday, the speed limit on Wascana Parkway near 23 Avenue is 50 km/h. . Global News

The speed limit on Wascana Parkway near 23 Avenue in Regina has been reduced from 70 km/h to 50 km/h in preparation for a new crosswalk.

Crews were in the area Monday installing new signage as the change came into effect.

Read more: Lights being installed on Ring Road between Albert and Wascana Parkway

The city plans to install a crosswalk at the intersection of Wascana Parkway and 23 Avenue in August. It will include “lights that shine down on the pedestrian to increase driver’s awareness,” according to a city-issued press release.

The change to the speed limit is required beforehand under Transportation Association of Canada guidelines

The crosswalk will be funded in part by SGI under its safety improvement initiative.

Read more: Regina’s Warehouse District suffering from lack of accessibility

The city said in the press release that it is prioritizing health and safety and working closely with crews “to ensure pandemic protocols are in place.”

