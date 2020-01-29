Menu

Canada

Lights being installed on Ring Road between Albert and Wascana Parkway

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 1:01 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 1:27 pm
.
. File / Global News

A stretch of Ring Road in Regina that’s been left in the dark is receiving new expressway lighting.

Lights are currently being installed on Ring Road between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.

READ MORE: City of Regina looking into installing lights on southeast portion of Ring Road

The City of Regina says the project will improve visibility and increase safety for drivers on the road.

Phase one of the project, which includes installing light poles, is about 90 per cent complete.

READ MORE: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Regina’s Ring Road

Construction for phase two will begin in the spring and will include the installation of the lighting.

The $1.8 million project is expected to be completed in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

– With files from Sijia Liu 

