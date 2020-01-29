Lights being installed on Ring Road between Albert and Wascana Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Ring Road in Regina that’s been left in the dark is receiving new expressway lighting.

Lights are currently being installed on Ring Road between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.

The City of Regina says the project will improve visibility and increase safety for drivers on the road.

Phase one of the project, which includes installing light poles, is about 90 per cent complete.

Construction for phase two will begin in the spring and will include the installation of the lighting.

The $1.8 million project is expected to be completed in 2020.

– With files from Sijia Liu

