Man critically injured after rollover in Saskatoon

A man is in life-threatening condition after a rollover Monday morning in Saskatoon.

Police said it happened at Highway 16 and Idylwyld Drive North at around 3:15 a.m.

According to the Saskatoon Fire Department, a middle-aged man was trapped inside the Hyundai SUV with critical injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The SUV had to be stabilized before firefighters could extract the man, fire officials said.

The driver, a middle-aged woman, was able to get out of the SUV.

Both people were taken to hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

Southbound traffic restrictions remain in place as the investigation continues, Saskatoon police said.

