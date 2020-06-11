Menu

Canada

Cyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car: Saskatoon police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 10:44 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police were called to reports of a vehicle hitting a cyclist early Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:27 p.m., Saskatoon police responded to a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist at Stonebridge Boulevard and Cope Crescent.

Police say a 29 year-old man was walking his bike at a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Six police vehicles were on scene, where traffic restrictions remain in place. The driver of the vehicle also remained on scene.

His vehicle reportedly ended up on the meridian on top of some trees.

Further updates will be reported as they become available.

