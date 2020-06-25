3 dead following two-vehicle collision north of Waldeck, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead, and three others are injured following a two-vehicle collision on a grid road in the rural municipality of Excelsior on Wednesday.

The collision happened north of Waldeck, Sask., on a narrow and hilly dirt surface at around 9 p.m., police said.

RCMP said a car travelling west — with five people inside — collided with a pickup truck that was headed east.

Three people in the car were pronounced dead on the scene by EMS including the 18-year-old driver and two male passengers aged 16 and 18.

Two others in the car sustained injuries: a 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for serious and life-threatening injuries and an 18-year-old woman sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup truck was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Police said he has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

The Saskatchewan’s Coroner’s Service attended the scene as did RCMP traffic analysts. Both vehicles will be examined as part of the investigation which remains ongoing.

1:20 Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl