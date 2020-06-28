Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina man walking around with ‘large knife’ facing weapons trafficking charges

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 2:25 pm
Regina Police Service badge. .
Regina Police Service badge. . File / Global News

Regina police have charged a 23-year-old man with more than 10 offences after they witnessed him walking in the city with a “large knife.”

Police said they saw Dallen Desjarlais walking in the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue Saturday with a large knife in a sheath that was strapped to the front of his chest.

Read more: Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan

Police say the man was on probation and is prohibited from being in the possession of any weapons including knives.

After taking him into custody, police discovered ammunition, improvised firearms (also known as a zip gun), firearm parts, tools and drugs in his backpack.

Desjarlais faces 11 charges including weapons trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and failing to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police finding increasing number of improvised guns on streets

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday.

Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan
Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceFirearmsRPSWeaponsAmmunitionAmmoWeapons InvestigationWeapons traffickingZip GunFifth Avenuedallen desjarlais
Flyers
More weekly flyers