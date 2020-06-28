Regina man walking around with ‘large knife’ facing weapons trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged a 23-year-old man with more than 10 offences after they witnessed him walking in the city with a “large knife.”

Police said they saw Dallen Desjarlais walking in the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue Saturday with a large knife in a sheath that was strapped to the front of his chest.

Police say the man was on probation and is prohibited from being in the possession of any weapons including knives.

After taking him into custody, police discovered ammunition, improvised firearms (also known as a zip gun), firearm parts, tools and drugs in his backpack.

Desjarlais faces 11 charges including weapons trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and failing to comply with probation.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday.

