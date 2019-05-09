Winnipeg police finding increasing number of improvised guns on streets

They may look like toys or junk, but Winnipeg police say improvised guns can be deadly.

So far in 2019, police have taken 30 of these weapons off the street.

“We’ve never seen numbers like this historically,” Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service said.

“The numbers are shocking even to seasoned officers and it presents a real risk out on the street for anyone, including our officers. The people who are putting these together don’t know what they’re doing. There are two elements of risk — it could fire and seriously injure someone, but it could blow up and injure the user.”

On Wednesday, the Bear Clan Patrol found an improvised gun. Carver says it was the most crudely put together firearm they had seen.

Well… we took our first zip gun off the street today. If it was fired It probably would have killed the user. It has been turned over to WPS for destruction.

People need to be extremely careful when dealing with one of these weapons, said Carver.

“Don’t touch it. You can’t tell if there’s a shell in it easily or not. Call 911, it’s that kind of emergency and we will deal with it.”

Carver said improvised firearms are often connected to gangs and drugs, adding, however, there are no known homicides where a makeshift firearm like this was used in the city.