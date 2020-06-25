Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

With policing under more scrutiny following the death of a Black man in police custody in the United States last month, Regina’s Board of Police Commissioners has officially joined the chorus calling for completely independent oversight in Saskatchewan.

During the board’s meeting at city hall Thursday, it passed a three-part motion requesting:

the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) transition to civilian-only and be granted more resources

the expedited creation of an independent serious incident response team to review situations involving police that result in the serious injury or death of members of the public

a public report on the provincial description of the concept of use of force and the Regina Police Service’s guidelines

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May sparked protests and rallies, including in Regina, where hundreds gathered at the legislative building to advocate against racism and police brutality.

Regina’s police chief and members of the Board of Police Commissioners acknowledged a heightened awareness of police actions and police oversight.

While last week, Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan tabled the Police Amendment Act 2020, giving more powers and duties to the PCC, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere, chair of the city’s Board of Police Commissioners, says it doesn’t go far enough.

“We understand where the province is coming from. We just think more needs to be done,” he said.

Fougere said that’s why the board will be contacting the Ministry of Justice about enhancing the existing system “sooner rather than later.”

Saskatchewan is one of the only provinces without completely independent oversight.

Seven Canadian provinces have established civilian-led agencies to investigate incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury or death. Global News

Serious incidents involving municipal police officers often end up investigated by counterparts from another force.

Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray is in support of a civilian-only team to handle that responsibility.

“If the community has confidence in our police service, but also confidence in an oversight body to ensure that things are transparent and done in a proper way, I think that’s nothing but positive,” he said, adding the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police also backs the concept, which was floated by the province in late 2019.

Bray noted the Regina Police Service’s use of force protocol would not be affected.

In 2019, Regina police officers used force 276 times — down about 9 per cent from 2018.

Every time force is used, the incident is probed by a board comprised of seven members of the police service and one observer from the police association to deem whether it was appropriate.

“There’s real value in us doing quick oversight and review on day-to-day use of force,” Bray said. “Often times, it allows us to quickly make an adjustment.”

