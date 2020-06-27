3 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, 2 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London-Middlesex as of Saturday, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

This increases the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 616.

Two more recoveries were also reported, bringing the total to 499 — about 81 per cent of cases.

The number of deaths remains unchanged at 57; it has not changed since June 12.

All three new cases are from London, Ont., which has now seen 573 cases.

Elsewhere, Strathroy-Caradoc has 22, Middlesex Centre has nine, North Middlesex has five, Thames Centre has five, while Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex each have one.

One of the new cases from Saturday involves either a staff member or resident at a seniors’ home.

The number of active outbreaks in the county remains at one with the Westmount Gardens outbreak declared June 18.

The most recent outbreak to be declared over was on Wednesday at Peoplecare Oakcrossing in its Norway Spruce area, according to the health unit.

A total of 26 outbreaks have been declared in London and Middlesex, with a majority — 21 — tied to local long-term care and retirement homes.

The health unit says 594 people turned out to the city’s two COVID-19 assessment centres on Friday.

The centres, at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena, have seen steady visitation rates over the last several weeks.

The number of hospitalized cases remain under five, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The organization hasn’t issued an exact tally of COVID-19 patients it’s treating since June 10, saying it will if the number rises above five.

St. Joseph’s Health Care says it’s not treating any COVID-19 patients in any of its facilities as of Friday.

As of Saturday, 112 patients — about 18 per cent of the region’s cases — have had to be hospitalized, with 31 requiring intensive care.

Staff cases are also largely unchanged. LHSC said it would not release an exact tally unless the case count grew by five or more.

At St. Joseph’s, at least 19 staff have tested positive, a number that has not changed for more than a week.

Ontario

Ontario reported 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 34,476.

Eight new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,652.

A total of 29,932 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 86.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

A total of 1,327,806 tests have been conducted in the province to date.

Nationally, Canada has seen 102,936 cases, 8,516 deaths and 65,904 recoveries. More than 2,770,000 tests have been administered.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Saturday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

This keeps the number of cases in the region unchanged at 83, with 77 recoveries, two active cases and four deaths. The death toll has not changed in about two months.

The number of declared outbreaks stands at three, all of which are resolved.

The two remaining active cases in the region are both in Elgin County. One is in Dutton/Dunwich, and the other is in Malahide.

As of Saturday, 8,748 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 167 people awaiting test results.

One per cent of tests currently come back positive.

Huron and Perth

Health officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) are no longer releasing COVID-19 updates on the weekends.

As of Friday, for the third day in a row, no new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported.

The number of cases confirmed in the region remained at 57, with 51 recoveries. Five deaths had also been reported — a tally that has not risen in about two months.

One active case remains in the region, located in Perth County.

Across the region, 26 cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford, with all four deaths linked to a former outbreak at Greenwood Court — one of nine outbreaks that have been reported in the region. All have since resolved.

Elsewhere, 14 cases have been reported in Huron County, 13 in Perth County and four cases and one death in St. Marys.

As of Thursday, a total of 8,269 people had been tested in the region, up 98 from the day before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Three more recoveries were reported late Friday by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

There are now 252 recoveries among a total of 285 confirmed cases in the region. The death toll stands at 25.

Health officials say eight cases are active.

The number of active outbreaks in the region is unchanged at two. A total of nine have been declared in the region.

The outbreak at Bluewater Health, declared June 17, came after four staff members tested positive, while an outbreak was declared the following day at Afton Park Place, a long-term care facility, after one staff member contracted the virus.

Outbreaks have been linked to 105 of the region’s cases and 16 of its deaths.

Nearly all of those cases and all 16 deaths have been linked to two since-resolved outbreaks at Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home, both in Sarnia.

None of the region’s active cases are in hospital, according to the health unit and Bluewater Health, which hasn’t treated a COVID-19 patient for at least a week and a half.

The hospital has 26 individuals with suspected cases or tests pending for COVID-19.

More than 11,800 test results have been received.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick