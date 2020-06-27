Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

27-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 9:57 am
York police said the crash happened around 10 p.m.
York police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Friday night.

Officers said a black Volkswagen and a silver Infiniti collided in the area of Bayview and 16th avenues around 10 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen died as a result of his injuries.

Read more: Peel police warn of increase in high-end vehicle thefts

There were believed to be five occupants of the second vehicle, four of whom were sent to a local hospital, police said.

There is currently no word on what led to the incident. Roads were closed in the area for the investigation but have since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

The York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit is looking into what caused the crash and is asking anyone with information or video to contact them.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionFatal CrashYork Regional PoliceYork RegionRichmond HillBayview Avenue16th AvenueRichmond Hill crashBayview and 16th avenues
Flyers
More weekly flyers