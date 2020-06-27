27-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Friday night.

Officers said a black Volkswagen and a silver Infiniti collided in the area of Bayview and 16th avenues around 10 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen died as a result of his injuries.

There were believed to be five occupants of the second vehicle, four of whom were sent to a local hospital, police said.

There is currently no word on what led to the incident. Roads were closed in the area for the investigation but have since reopened.

The York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit is looking into what caused the crash and is asking anyone with information or video to contact them.

COLLISION AT BAYVIEW AND CARRVILLE RD RICHMOND HILL – Serious 2 vehicle accident at intersection. Traffic impacted in all directions. Please avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 27, 2020