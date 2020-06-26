Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peel police warn of increase in high-end vehicle thefts

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 6:37 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. John Hanley / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police are warning the public about a recent spike in high-end car thefts.

Investigators said they have been made aware of different incidents since March that often involve the use of weapons and threats of violence.

Suspects have been known to respond to car sale ads and in other cases intentionally caused rear-end crashes, police said.

In a news release Friday, officers described two alleged incidents of suspects causing minor rear-end collisions.

Read more: Suspects sought in attempted carjacking in Richmond Hill

Officers said they responded to a call around 8:45 p.m in the Mavis Road area in Mississauga on Thursday when a light-coloured SUV rear-ended another car.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim exited their car to inspect the damages and noticed that the suspect had been “looking around suspiciously,” officers said. The victim called police and the suspects fled the scene.

A similar incident happened around 10 p.m in the Goreway Drive area in Brampton when a light-coloured SUV rear ended another vehicle, police said.

As the victim got out of the car to check for damage, he was allegedly struck in the head by one of four or five suspects. One of the suspects jumped into the driver’s side of the vehicle when the family of the victim confronted the suspect, who later fled the scene in the SUV, police said.

Read more: Man drove off with cars from Milton, Oakville dealerships without paying: police

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The three suspects are described as being males between 17 and 23 years old and were wearing surgical masks, police said.

Investigators are reminding the public if they are involved in a collision to exit the car and remove the keys from the ignition. If someone believes they were intentionally hit by another car, they should remain in their car and call police, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
1-on-1 with Peel Regional Police Chief
1-on-1 with Peel Regional Police Chief
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMississaugaBramptonPeel RegionCollisionscar theftBrampton CrimeMississauga crimePeel Region crimeAttempt car jackingHigh end car theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers