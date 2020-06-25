Menu

Crime

Suspects sought in attempted carjacking in Richmond Hill

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 12:01 pm
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly attempting to carjack a man in Richmond Hill on Wednesday.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m York Regional Police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Observatory Lane for reports of a robbery.

When police arrived, they located a 47-year-old man from The Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

He was parked in a nearby parking lot and was approached by two men, one armed with a hand-gun, police said.

Police said the suspects allegedly demanded his belongings including the keys to his vehicle.

He complied, however the suspects ran away when they saw a police cruiser driving in the area, police said.

Investigators said he was not physically injured.

The suspects were described as male, about five-foot-eight to six-feet tall, wearing black clothing with black hoodies covering their faces at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

