British Columbians warned over recalled hand sanitizers containing methanol

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning British Columbians about some hand sanitizers manufactured in Mexico.
The CDC says the sanitizers, made by Eskbiochem SA de CV and sold under various brand names, contain methanol, which can be toxic and can irritate skin.
Ingesting methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, comas and is potentially life-threatening.
The CDC says since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning last week, four people in B.C. have contacted them to say they have some of the products.
The CDC says there have been no reports in B.C. of any injury or toxicity from exposure to the products.
But it’s advising anyone who has any of the products to throw them out immediately, and to pour the contents out before discarding the containers, to avoid any accidental contact by people or animals.
List of recalled products from the FDA
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
