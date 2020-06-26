British Columbians warned over recalled hand sanitizers containing methanol

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning British Columbians about some hand sanitizers manufactured in Mexico.

The CDC says the sanitizers, made by Eskbiochem SA de CV and sold under various brand names, contain methanol, which can be toxic and can irritate skin.

Read more: Health Canada recalls some hand sanitizers over industrial grade ethanol content

Ingesting methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, comas and is potentially life-threatening.

0:50 East Vancouver distillery donates hand sanitizer to the needy East Vancouver distillery donates hand sanitizer to the needy

The CDC says since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning last week, four people in B.C. have contacted them to say they have some of the products.

Story continues below advertisement

The CDC says there have been no reports in B.C. of any injury or toxicity from exposure to the products.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But it’s advising anyone who has any of the products to throw them out immediately, and to pour the contents out before discarding the containers, to avoid any accidental contact by people or animals.

List of recalled products from the FDA

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)