Canada

Man in critical condition after alleged shooting in Sarnia, Ont.: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 5:38 pm
Police in Sarnia Ont. say a man is in critical but stable condition after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say they attended to an address in the 1900-block of Franklin Avenue in Sarnia’s Brights Grove area at 11:54 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had suffered what appeared to have been a gunshot wound.

The individual was taken to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition as of Friday afternoon, police say.

Officials say the victim is 49 years old.

There is little information regarding the suspect. The only information police can confirm is that he is a male.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting, and say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 x 5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dafonte Miller hopes to bring ‘awareness’ to cases of police brutality after officer convicted of assault
