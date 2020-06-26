Coronavirus: Cases hold at 95 in Peterborough; 1 new case in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

For the sixth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, keeping the overall case total in the area to 95.

There are only three active cases in the region. Of the 95 cases, 91 are resolved — that’s approximately 96 per cent for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the health unit has reported two deaths related to COVID-19, the last one being reported in mid-April.

As of Friday, there have been 15,750 people tested for coronavirus, 50 more since Thursday’s update.

Story continues below advertisement

The drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue next week from Monday to Friday, with the exception of Wednesday, July 1, for Canada Day.

Restaurant outdoor seating areas are open, take the proper steps to protect ourselves & others when visiting a restaurant. To learn more, visit https://t.co/512VHCUiMI pic.twitter.com/Rx7UDAp5nl — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) June 26, 2020

Testing for residents without symptoms runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2:10 Coronavirus infecting more young Canadians Coronavirus infecting more young Canadians

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend (with or without symptoms) can call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

The centre operates by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, seven days a week. No testing will be provided on Canada Day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports one new case of the novel coronavirus in Northumberland County, increasing the county’s total to 21 cases.

Of those 21 cases, 19 are declared resolved. Two cases were deemed high-risk, one less than was reported Thursday. High-risk is defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

City of Kawartha Lakes

Overall, the health unit now has 195 cases which include 165 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of those, 139 are resolved — approximately 84 per cent.

There are currently 29 cases deemed high-risk contacts, down 10 from the 39 reported on Thursday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Twenty-eight of the 32 deaths in the municipality related to COVID-19 were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak declared on June 12 remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

Haliburton County

Haliburton County remains at nine cases, of which eight are resolved. One case is deemed high-risk, down from three on Thursday.

Both counties had one case which required hospitalized care.

Overall of the health unit’s 195 cases, 166 are resolved — approximately 85 per cent.

1:42 Coronavirus: Ford says province ‘can’t enforce’ order making masks mandatory Coronavirus: Ford says province ‘can’t enforce’ order making masks mandatory

Story continues below advertisement