Coronavirus: Wading pools in Peterborough reopening, lifeguards at beaches starting Saturday

Wading pools in City of Peterborough parks will open for the season on Saturday with lifeguard supervision.

The pools will be open daily from noon to 4:30 p.m. and are for children up to about age eight. Parents will need to accompany children to the pools.

“Another happy step forward with city wading pools opening for the season. Lifeguards will be on site,” said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chair of arenas, parks and recreation. “Families seeking summer fun are asked to use their discretion and respect social distancing.“

The city has four supervised wading pools:

Knights of Columbus Park: Park and Lake streets

Turner Park: High and Chamberlain streets

Chelsea Gardens Park: Southlawn Drive and Severn Road

John Taylor Memorial Park: McKellar and St. Catherine streets

Also on Saturday, lifeguards will be at Beavermead and Rogers Cove beaches with supervision from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Lifeguards are focused on water safety and are not responsible for ensuring physical distancing, the city said Thursday.

Water quality at the beaches is monitored and reported by Peterborough Public Health on its website.

Playgrounds in all city parks remain closed in compliance with the province’s emergency order directive.

The city is reminding residents to remain vigilant, practise physical distancing and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Last weekend, the city reopened its splash pads.

