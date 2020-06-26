Canada Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Barrie, Ont., amid COVID-19

This year’s Canada Day will be different than usual as municipalities across Ontario are still under restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In Barrie, Ont., the city will be hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration, with the first activity taking place at 10 a.m. and the last one occurring at 9:30 p.m.
City officials say there will be a number of interactive programs, including a virtual fireworks display, performances by local musicians and family-friendly activities.
There will also be many businesses and services closed on July 1. Here’s what to expect:
What’s open:
- Barrie’s disc golf course
- Barrie’s community gardens. Green spaces in parks and on trails are open for walk-through access
- Beaches, splash pads, as well as sports fields and courts, except for beach volleyball courts, which will remain closed
- Golf courses
- Lampman Lane and Queen’s Park skate parks
- TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some restaurant patios
What’s closed:
- Barrie’s playgrounds, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fitness equipment and most seasonal washrooms
- Barrie city hall
- Barrie Library
- Beer Store locations
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Georgian Mall
- LCBO stores
- MacLaren Art Centre
- Movie theatres
- Simcoe County Museum
- Restaurant dining rooms and bars
- Upper Canada Mall
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the rest of the week will occur one day later
- Zehrs locations in Barrie
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
