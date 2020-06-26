Canada Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Barrie, Ont., amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Canada Day will be different than usual as municipalities across Ontario are still under restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Barrie, Ont., the city will be hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration, with the first activity taking place at 10 a.m. and the last one occurring at 9:30 p.m.

City officials say there will be a number of interactive programs, including a virtual fireworks display, performances by local musicians and family-friendly activities.

There will also be many businesses and services closed on July 1. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

Barrie’s disc golf course

Barrie’s community gardens. Green spaces in parks and on trails are open for walk-through access

Beaches, splash pads, as well as sports fields and courts, except for beach volleyball courts, which will remain closed

Golf courses

Lampman Lane and Queen’s Park skate parks

TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some restaurant patios

What’s closed:

Barrie’s playgrounds, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fitness equipment and most seasonal washrooms

Barrie city hall

Barrie Library

Beer Store locations

Canada’s Wonderland

Gateway Casinos Innisfil

Georgian Mall

LCBO stores

MacLaren Art Centre

Movie theatres

Simcoe County Museum

Restaurant dining rooms and bars

Upper Canada Mall

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the rest of the week will occur one day later

Zehrs locations in Barrie

Transit:

Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

