Spike in online child exploitation reports in Alberta ‘likely’ due to COVID-19 isolation measures: ALERT

Police in Alberta believe a recent spike in reports of online child exploitation could be connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) says over a dozen people from across the province were arrested over the past month for charges relating to the online sexual exploration of a child.

In a Friday news release, ALERT said their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit arrested 18 people between May 20 and June 23, with 65 charges laid in total. Of the people arrested, five are from Edmonton, three are from Calgary and three are from Lethbridge.

ALERT said in March, ICE received 243 reported instances of online child exploitation in Alberta, a record number that far exceeded the unit’s monthly average of roughly 110.

In a news release, ALERT said members of ICE speculate that the “rise in the number of investigative referrals” is “likely in part related to digital dependency during COVID-19 isolation measures.”

“This is a level of activity that has been unparalleled in the existence of the ICE unit,” Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said in a news release. “ICE is working incredibly hard to put predators behind bars, but we need parents to do their part and be vigilant of their kids’ online activities.”

According to ICE, there is no definitive link between the suspects, and each was charged with at least one child pornography offence.

The people charged are as follows:

An 18-year-old man from Edmonton who was a young offender at the time of his arrest and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Bryan Alas Hernandez, 18, from Lethbridge

Dean Bertsch, 62, from Sherwood Park

Brandon Bran Eguizabal, 26, from Lethbridge

Tyson Campbell, 27, from Edmonton

Evan Cardinal, 31, from Frog Lake

Yonatan Castro Linares, 25, from Lethbridge

Keone Friesen, 21, from Calgary

Hans-Ulrich Gerber, 74, Red Deer

Travis Harder, 31, Sherwood Park

Kristofer Hastings, 28, Edmonton

Darcy Hazard, 57, Airdrie

Anas Khatib, 24, Grande Prairie

Wayne Kupsch, 52, Edmonton

Richard McCleary, 61, Calgary

George Power, 45, Calgary

James Venance, 63, Edmonton

Jesse Young, 20, Grande Prairie

“Online child exploitation victimizes our most vulnerable and is a crime against an entire society that’s built around nurturing our children and keeping them safe,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer said.

“Identifying and arresting the perpetrators who prey on children is complex and challenging work, and I commend the investigators of ALERT’s ICE unit for their tireless dedication to this grim, but absolutely necessary, duty.”