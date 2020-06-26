Menu

Canada

Man accused of taking ‘inappropriate photos’ of young girl: Leamington, Ont., police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 11:48 am
According to officials, a customer noticed another customer allegedly taking inappropriate photos of a young girl in a dress while shopping. Getty Images/File

OPP in Leamington are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspicious person accused of taking inappropriate photos of a youth.

Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious person at a retail store in the 200 block of Erie Street South on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m.

According to officials, a customer noticed another customer allegedly taking inappropriate photos of a young girl in a dress while shopping.

The store manager was notified by the customer and confronted the suspect, who denied any wrong doing, police say.

The suspect then made a purchase and was seen leaving the store on foot with two young boys.

Police attempted to find the man, but were unable to.

The suspect is described as white, between 30 and 40 years of age, around 5-foot-8 in height, with a thin build, weighing around 150 pounds, with short brown hair and a short scruffy beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey/green Polo shirt, dirty blue jeans, work boots and a blue baseball cap with sunglasses on top.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OPP’s Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491, OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

