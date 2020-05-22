Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

10-year-old allegedly threatened by masked stranger online, OPP say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 8:16 pm
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding parents to supervise their child's online activity after receiving a complaint of an adult threatening a 10-year-old child online.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding parents to supervise their child's online activity after receiving a complaint of an adult threatening a 10-year-old child online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gerald Herbert

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding parents to supervise their child’s online activity after receiving a complaint of an adult threatening a 10-year-old child online.

On Thursday morning, Norfolk County OPP investigated a threats complaint at a Charlotteville, Norfolk County address.

Police say a 10-year-old accessed a chat app and began speaking to a 30-year-old unknown male.

During the video conversation, the man wore a hacker mask and, according to OPP, threatened the child by running their finger over their throat.

Police say the man then ended the video chat after blowing the child a kiss.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Kids are online more than ever during the pandemic, creating ‘opportunity’ for predators

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said police are encouraging all parents and caregivers to  speak to their children about the importance of staying safe online.

Story continues below advertisement
“I have a 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son and I don’t let them speak to strangers in [real] life or speak to strangers online,” Sanchuk said.
How to protect your children while they are online
How to protect your children while they are online

To help keep children safe online, police say parents should set rules for internet use, always keep computers in a common area, and know their child’s username and passwords.

Police say parents can also protect their children by making passwords hard to guess, be careful with webcams, and remind kids not to say anything online they would not say in real life.

“The internet is a powerful tool for researching a school project, connecting with friends or entertainment, but there are pitfalls. Be careful what you post or share with others. Safe surfing starts with you,” said Insp. Joseph Varga, detachment commander, Norfolk County OPP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOnlineThreatNorfolk CountyOnline harassmentvideo chatChild online safetySafety online
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.