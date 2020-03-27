Menu

Crime

Springwater, Ont. man charged with sex offences: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 6:02 pm
.
. Don Mitchell/Global News

A 33-year-old Springwater, Ont. man was charged with additional sexual offences from an investigation last year, Huronia West OPP say.

On Thursday, officers say they charged Nuwan Wickramasinge with luring a person under 16 by telecommunication, adult sexual assault and adult invitation to sexual touching someone under 16.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported donation fraud after 2 young girls go door to door in Springwater

The accused was initially arrested and charged on April 18, 2019, for several sexual offences committed against young people.

Officers say they’d like to speak with anyone who had contact with a man online using the screen name WickKush or boosted.sti18, also known as Keith.

READ MORE: 26-year-old Oro-Medonte man charged in connection to 2 armed robberies: OPP

Those with information are asked to contact Huronia West OPP Const. Lisa McGinnis at 705 429-3575.

Police say Wickramasinge was held for bail.

SAC Kingston says new Ontario response program will exclude victims of sexual assault
SAC Kingston says new Ontario response program will exclude victims of sexual assault
