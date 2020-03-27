Springwater, Ont. man charged with sex offences: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Springwater, Ont. man was charged with additional sexual offences from an investigation last year, Huronia West OPP say.

On Thursday, officers say they charged Nuwan Wickramasinge with luring a person under 16 by telecommunication, adult sexual assault and adult invitation to sexual touching someone under 16.

The accused was initially arrested and charged on April 18, 2019, for several sexual offences committed against young people.

Officers say they’d like to speak with anyone who had contact with a man online using the screen name WickKush or boosted.sti18, also known as Keith.

Those with information are asked to contact Huronia West OPP Const. Lisa McGinnis at 705 429-3575.

Police say Wickramasinge was held for bail.

