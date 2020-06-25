Quebec will not get the 1,000 military workers requested to help in care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Premier François Legault, will not get the 1,000 extra workers requested for Friday, the scheduled date for the end of the military mission in the CHSLDs of Quebec.

The soldiers who have come to lend a hand have already started to pack up to make way for the Canadian Red Cross, which will gradually replace them starting on July 6.

Red Cross spokesperson Carl Boisvert however confirmed on Thursday that there will not be 1,000 employees and volunteers working in the province’s long term care homes as of July 6.

Boisvert said recruitment is still underway and going well. Applicants who do not need to have medical experience will undergo express training before being deployed.

On its website, the Red Cross continuously posts various positions, specifying that they can be paid or volunteer: service assistant, beneficiary attendant and administrative worker, among others.

It is specified that those recruited must commit to working a minimum of four weeks in a center and that longer terms will be offered.

