Health

Quebec COVID-19 cases surpass 55K, province set to announce final phase of deconfinement

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Quebec’s Director of Public health discusses the next steps in deconfinement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, is scheduled to announce the last phase of deconfinement Thursday afternoon as the total number of COVID-19 cases soared to 55,079.

That is an additional 142 new cases in the last 24 hours and more than double the 53 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Read more: Quebec to stop providing daily COVID-19 updates favouring once-a-week format

Thursday also marks the final day health officials will provide daily data on the pandemic. Instead, weekly updates will be provided every Thursday starting on July 2.

A Health Department spokesperson said the province is switching to weekly updates, to be issued every Thursday, because the epidemiological situation is stabilizing.

Read more: Trudeau hopes Quebec remains ‘transparent’ on coronavirus case numbers

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec reported seven new deaths linked to the virus, six in the last 24 hours and one that took place before June 17, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,448.

The amount of stress on the health-care network continues to ease. As of Thursday, 487 people were in hospital —13 fewer than the previous day. Of those, 50 are in the intensive care unit.

