Crime

Saskatoon police officer used excessive force in Jordan Lafond arrest: PCC

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 8:36 pm
Officers arrested Jordan Lafond after a Saskatoon police pursuit, which ended with the 21-year-old receiving multiple blows to the head. . Supplied

A Saskatoon police officer used excessive force during the arrest of Jordan Lafond in October 2016, Saskatchewan’s police oversight body has determined.

Lafond, 21, was a passenger in a stolen F-150 truck on Oct. 23, 2016. Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed near Bethlehem Catholic High School. There were three guns in the truck.

Read more: Jury determines Jordan Lafond’s death was ‘accidental’

As Lafond was arrested, “there was an excessive use of force by one of the officers in this matter,” said Brent Cotter, chair of the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

An autopsy revealed Lafond died of a traumatic head injury, though a pathologist couldn’t determine whether the death was caused by police use of force or the truck crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police investigated the case with a provincially-appointed observer. Public prosecutions reviewed the findings, but did not lay any criminal charges.

Read more: Saskatchewan police oversight body to track race, gender, ethnicity data on voluntary basis

Details of the arrest were laid out during a coroner’s inquest in June 2018.

Three officers were involved in the arrest, including Sgt. Thomas Gresty who told the inquest he delivered “three or four” knee strikes to Lafond’s head following the pursuit.

With each blow, Gresty said he told Lafond to stop resisting.

Gresty said Lafond was on his stomach, while officer Kelly Olafson attempted to handcuff the 21-year-old.

The inquest ended with two recommendations and a finding that Lafond’s cause of death was an accident.

Read more: Saskatoon police officer testifies to kneeing man who died after car chase

Charmaine Dreaver, Lafond’s mother, filed a complaint with the PCC regarding excessive use of force, Cotter said.

After interviewing officers, viewing in-car video and reviewing all relevant material, Cotter said the complaint was substantiated.

Story continues below advertisement

The findings were delivered to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) in the fall, Cotter said. He added police chiefs have the option to reject the findings, but Chief Troy Cooper accepted the report.

Cotter stated Cooper “imposed a series of sanctions and training requirements and reassignments with respect to the officer involved.”

Read more: How the Jordan Lafond inquest highlights need for better police oversight

In an email, SPS spokesperson Alyson Edwards said “the PCC found that the force used was not required to take Lafond into custody.”

“The SPS has taken steps internally to reduce the likelihood of this occurring again in the future,” she said.

Edwards stated she could not provide further details, citing an ongoing civil suit.

