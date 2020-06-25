Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dog poisonings suspected after Parksville, B.C., police find tainted meat

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:45 pm
The BC SPCA is now investigating along with Oceanside RCMP.
The BC SPCA is now investigating along with Oceanside RCMP. BC SPCA

The RCMP are investigating a number of possible dog poisonings in Parksville on Vancouver Island.

Officers were called to a home on Roscow Street on Tuesday, after a report of a dog that had become mysteriously ill and the owner finding a hot dog in the yard with pills stuffed inside.

Two weeks earlier, a dog from a home nearby was taken to the vet after eating meat it had found in the yard as well, police said.

Officers canvassed the area because the two incidents occurred so close together, and found at least two more dogs that had recently gotten sick in similar incidents.

Read more: Burnaby animal hospital issues warning over suspected dog poisoning

All the pets have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Oceanside RCMP and the BC SPCA are working together on the case and looking for help to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC SPCAParksvilleDog PoisoningTainted Meatoceanside rcmpParksville BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers