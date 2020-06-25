Dog poisonings suspected after Parksville, B.C., police find tainted meat

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP are investigating a number of possible dog poisonings in Parksville on Vancouver Island.

Officers were called to a home on Roscow Street on Tuesday, after a report of a dog that had become mysteriously ill and the owner finding a hot dog in the yard with pills stuffed inside.

Two weeks earlier, a dog from a home nearby was taken to the vet after eating meat it had found in the yard as well, police said.

Officers canvassed the area because the two incidents occurred so close together, and found at least two more dogs that had recently gotten sick in similar incidents.

All the pets have recovered.

Oceanside RCMP and the BC SPCA are working together on the case and looking for help to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.