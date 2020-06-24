B.C. Housing responds to petition to move West Kelowna temporary housing facility

Send this page to someone via email

Around 29 vulnerable people have been housed at West Kelowna’s Super 8 motel for a few months, as B.C. Housing secured the site to keep them safe from COVID-19.

“This place has drastically improved our lives,” said Joshua, a motel resident.

“We are extremely grateful. If we didn’t have this opportunity, we would be outside scattered and ultimately not only putting ourselves at risk, but the community as well.”

Joshua, who wanted to keep his last name secret for privacy reasons, says being given a room came at the most critical time for some.

But now, nearby residents no longer want the motel used to house the vulnerable and have started an online petition to try to change that.

“I signed the petition,” said Gayle Hinter, a nearby resident.

“There are little ones around and I don’t feel it’s a good environment for them to be around.”

The petition outlines some of the residents’ concerns, such as the proximity of the housing site to three schools and a daycare centre.

Turning Points Collaborative Society is operating the site in conjunction with BC Housing.

Turning Points’ staff say they understand the community’s concerns but want to have a conversation with residents before further judgments put anyone in harm’s way.

“The concerns of the community can’t be discounted. If a neighbourhood feels if there are safety issues and security, they have a right to feel that,” said Josh Winquist, Turning Points’ director of public relations.

“But, we also want to be able to have open dialogue, we want to be able to communicate and we want to be able to provide education on the issue.”

B.C. Housing has responded to the petition.

Saying “communities are safer when people have housing,” staff said, “It is our experience that after a few months, residents stabilize and public disturbances decrease dramatically.”

B.C. Housing said the safety of residents and the surrounding community is a priority, which is why staff are on site at the motel 24/7. Private security is also said to be on site.

B.C. Housing said staff will be reaching out to the petitioners to address their concerns.

