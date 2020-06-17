Meth, money, firearms, luxury vehicle seized in West Kelowna drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Money, guns, a travel trailer and a luxury vehicle were among the items seized during two drug busts this week, Kelowna RCMP announced on Wednesday.

According to police, search warrants were executed on Tuesday at two West Kelowna residences.

Kelowna RCMP say the search warrants were related to a month-long drug trafficking investigation, and that they were simultaneously executed by the detachment’s Drug Section.

The residences were located along the 3200 block of Deer Ridge Court and the 3000 block of Sundance Drive in West Kelowna.

There, police say they seized a large amount of suspected fentanyl, meth and cocaine. Also seized were three firearms, a taser and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say they also seized a luxury travel trailer, a Seadoo and a luxury vehicle in relation to proceeds of crime.

“This investigation has direct ties to the drug trade within the City of Kelowna, even though the search warrants were executed in the City of West Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll, NCO in charge of the Drug Section.

RCMP added that a 33-year-old man was arrested but was later released, and that the matter has been submitted to prosecutors for consideration.